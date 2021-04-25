Iglesias allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save in Sunday's win over Houston. He struck out one batter.

Iglesias allowed a one-out single to Kyle Tucker but forced a double play to finish off the game. It was encouraging to see the 31-year-old get a save opportunity so quickly after blowing his second save in a rough outing Friday. Iglesias is now 3-for-5 in save chances this season with a 6.75 ERA.