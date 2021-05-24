Iglesias (3-2) pitched a perfect 1.1 innings while striking out two batters as he picked up the win in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Athletics.

Iglesias entered in the eighth with two-outs and runners on the corners with the game tied at five and got Elvis Andrus to pop out to end the inning. The Angels would take the lead in the bottom of the frame and Iglesias would send the Athletics' hitters down 1-2-3 in the ninth while striking out Ramon Laureano and Jed Lowrie to end the game. It was a great bounceback performance after the 31-year-old Iglesias got chased for two home runs in his last appearance on Friday. He now owns a 5.19 ERA and 24:3 K:BB over 17.1 innings.