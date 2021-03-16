Iglesias is likely to pitch exclusively in save situations this season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Manager Joe Maddon noted late last week that Iglesias could be used for multiple-inning saves in certain situations, but the veteran closer isn't expected to be used much in non-save situations. Iglesias has compiled 106 career saves and brings a level of stability to the back end of an Angels bullpen that ranked dead last in baseball with 14 blown saves last season.
More News
-
Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Dealt to Halos•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Pitches scoreless eighth inning•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Shuts door for eighth save•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Converts two-inning save•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Perfect inning for save•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Blows save in Sunday's loss•