Iglesias is likely to pitch exclusively in save situations this season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Manager Joe Maddon noted late last week that Iglesias could be used for multiple-inning saves in certain situations, but the veteran closer isn't expected to be used much in non-save situations. Iglesias has compiled 106 career saves and brings a level of stability to the back end of an Angels bullpen that ranked dead last in baseball with 14 blown saves last season.