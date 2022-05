Iglesias gave up a walk-off three-run home run in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the A's, suffering his first blown save of the season. He gave up two hits and a walk with zero strikeouts in two-thirds of an inning.

Luis Barrera took Iglesias deep on a hanging breaking ball in a 1-1 count. He was pitching on back-to-back days and for the third time in four days. His season ERA is now up to 4.05 but he is secure in his role as the Angels' closer.