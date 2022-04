Iglesias saved Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Guardians, striking out both batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Los Angeles entered the ninth with a 4-0 lead, but a one-out Jose Ramirez RBI double prompted manager Joe Maddon to call in his closer with the game now a save situation. Iglesias stuck out Franmil Reyes and Owen Miller on nine pitches to record his fourth save in what is already his eighth appearance. The 32-year-old has now retired 23 of the 25 batters he's faced on the season.