Iglesias (1-4) allowed three runs on three over 1.1 innings against the Phillies on Sunday. He struck out one, blew the save and was handed a loss.

Iglesias entered the game in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and coughed up a game-tying grand slam to Bryce Harper. In the ninth, he put two runners on base before Jimmy Herget allowed a walkoff homer off the bat of Bryson Stott. Iglesias was charged with his fourth loss of the year while his ERA jumped to 4.91 through 18.1 innings.