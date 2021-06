Iglesias (4-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Detroit.

Iglesias worked through a perfect ninth inning but coughed up a two-run, go-ahead single in the 10th. The 6-foot-2 righty has given up a run in each of his last four outings, boosting his season ERA to 4.30 through 29.1 innings. It was his first loss since April 23 and he's blown just one of his last 11 save chances.