Iglesias allowed one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings to pick up his 19th save of the year Sunday against the Mariners.

Iglesias entered with two outs in the eighth and started off by allowing a single to Luis Torrens. The Angels would end up scoring three more runs in the top of the ninth to extend their lead to 7-1 but Iglesias still stuck in the game and sent the Mariners' hitters down 1-2-3 to convert the save. The 31-year-old has converted nine straight save chances and owns a 3.46 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 63:7 K:BB over 41.2 innings.