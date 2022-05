Iglesias struck out one batter in a perfect inning while earning a save over the Nationals on Friday.

Iglesias needed just six pitches to finish off Friday's 3-0 win, including a three-pitch strikeout of Keibert Ruiz to end the contest. It was his first appearance since nearly blowing a save against the White Sox on May 1 but he's now converted all seven of his save chances this season. The veteran righty is sporting a 2.53 ERA and 14:2 K:BB through 10.2 frames.