Iglesias did not allow a baserunner and struck out one to earn the save Wednesday against the Rangers.

Iglesias was called upon to protect a one-run lead, and he had no issues doing so to lock in his fourth save of the campaign. He's now 4-for-6 in save opportunities this season, though there is no indication that he is in danger of losing his role. Iglesias has a 6.00 ERA across nine innings for the campaign, though that's bloated when considering his excellent 13:1 K:BB.