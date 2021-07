Iglesias (5-3) struck out two batters over 1.2 perfect innings and earned a win over the Orioles on Friday.

Iglesias needed just 17 pitches (14 strikes) to roll through five straight Orioles in Friday's victory. The veteran righty has been untouchable as of late, striking out 13 over 7 perfect innings in his last five appearances. He's 1-0 with three saves during that span and lowered his season ERA to 3.47.