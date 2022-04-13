Iglesias (1-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Marlins, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

The Angels' closer breezed through his frame on 14 pitches (nine strikes) before his teammates pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. Iglesias has a win and a save through his first three appearances as he looks to build on an impressive 2021 campaign that saw him establish a new career high with a 37.7 percent strikeout rate while tying his personal best with 34 saves.