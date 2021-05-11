Iglesias gave up one hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his sixth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Astros.

The former Red has converted four straight save opportunities, going 6-for-8 overall to begin his tenure with the Angels. Iglesias has been far from automatic, posting a 5.54 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 13 innings, but his 17:3 K:BB has been sharp and his 20.6 percent swinging strike rate and 42.9 percent groundball rate are both career highs, suggesting better days ahead for his ratios.