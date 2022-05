Iglesias allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in Sunday's win over the White Sox. He struck out one batter.

Iglesias entered the game with one out and a runner on second. After striking out the first batter he faced, the 32-year-old put the next five White Sox on base. His outing was finished after he plunked Jose Abreu with the bases loaded, but Ryan Tepera was able to notch the one-out save to escape with the victory. Iglesias saw his season ERA jump from 0.96 to 2.79 through 9.2 frames.