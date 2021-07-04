Iglesias fired a perfect ninth inning while striking out two to earn the save in the win over the Orioles on Saturday.

Iglesias entered with a 4-1 lead and made quick work of the Orioles by retiring the side. He is nearly perfect over his last six games, with 15 strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. However, he allowed a run in four straight appearances before that. The 31-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP in 37.1 innings. In addition, he has a strong 14.0 K/9 and is 16-for-19 in save opportunities.