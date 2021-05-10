Iglesias pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one walk and one hit while striking out one to secure the save against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Iglesias has been very inconsistent this season. Sunday's save wasn't easy, with the tying run at second with only one out. However, Iglesias was able to work his way out of it to hold on to the 2-1 win. The 31-year-old has a 6.00 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP in 12 innings. The Angels would like more consistency out of their closer, but his 15 strikeouts and three walks are a good sign.