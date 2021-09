Iglesias fired a perfect ninth inning while striking out two to earn the save in the win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

Iglesias entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead and retired the side to collect his second save in as many days against the Yankees. The 31-year-old totaled seven saves in August, tied for third in all of baseball. He allowed just one run in that stretch. His ERA and WHIP are down to 2.70 and 0.83 with 91 strikeouts in 60 innings this season.