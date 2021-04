Iglesias struck out the side in a perfect inning to earn the save against Toronto on Thursday.

Iglesias entered the contest having blown his previous save attempt and with a shaky 9.00 ERA, but he looked dominant against the Blue Jays, throwing 10 of 14 pitches for strikes and whiffing Teoscar Hernandez, Vladimir Guerrero and Lourdes Gurriel (in that order). The save was Iglesias' second as a member of the Angels.