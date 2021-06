Iglesias picked up the save Thursday against the Tigers, giving up one run on two hits and a walk while fanning two across two innings. He also tossed a wild pitch.

Iglesias fetched his second straight save and while his command wasn't entirely sharp, he still got the job done. The right-hander has allowed runs in each of his last three appearances but has the closer role completely locked down, as he has gone 12-for-15 in save chances throughout the year.