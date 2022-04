Iglesias earned the save against the Guardians on Thursday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he allowed one hit and struck out one batter.

Iglesias allowed a Jose Ramirez single to start the ninth inning but proceeded to strike out Owen Miller before inducing a double play to close out the contest. The closer needed just 12 total pitches to wrap up his fifth save of the campaign. Iglesias has allowed just one earned run and has yet to issue a walk across 8.2 frames this season.