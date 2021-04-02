Iglesias struck out two while recording the save in Thursday's win over the White Sox.

Iglesias was dominant in his Angels debut, fanning two of the three batters that he faced while recording an eight pitch save. The 30-year-old will look to hold his closing role in an Angels bullpen that will be looking for consistency. The right-hander appeared in a closer-by-committee situation in 2020 for the Reds and should benefit from Joe Maddon's emphasis on consistently inserting particular pitchers in certain innings.