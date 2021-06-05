Iglesias earned the save over Seattle on Friday, pitching two perfect innings and striking out four.

Iglesias came on in a pressure situation in the eighth inning, taking over with the bases loaded and nobody out in a one-run game. He retired the next three batters on a foul out and two strikeouts to preserve Los Angeles' lead, then hurled a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close out the win. After a rough start to the season, Iglesias has converted eight straight save chances. Since April 25, he has posted a 2.25 ERA and 23:2 K:BB across 16 innings.