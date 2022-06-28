Iglesias earned a save against the White Sox on Monday, pitching a perfect ninth inning and striking out one batter.

Before the contest, Iglesias was handed a two-game suspension for his role in Sunday's brawl with Seattle, but he decided to file an appeal and was thus able to pitch in the game. He entered with the Angels clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth inning and retired the side in order on just 11 pitches. It was the fifth straight scoreless outing for the veteran closer, and he hasn't allowed any hits or walks while striking out nine over five innings during that span.