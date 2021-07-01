Iglesias struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save against the Yankees on Wednesday.

Early in the contest, it seemed unlikely that Iglesias would get a chance at a save, as New York jumped out to a 7-2 lead after one inning. However, the Angels used a seven-run ninth frame to get their closer the ball with a three-run cushion, and Iglesias came through with a 1-2-3 inning during which he tossed seven of nine pitches for strikes. The right-hander has converted each of his past five save opportunities and is 15-for-18 in such chances overall this season.