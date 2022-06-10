Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth inning against the Red Sox on Thursday, striking out two to earn a save.

Iglesias was tasked with closing out the contest as the Angels sought to snap a franchise record 14-game losing streak, and he succeeded by retiring all three batters he faced. The veteran closer had only one save opportunity during the stretch of team losses, so his job security was never in question. Iglesias has racked up 12 saves on the campaign while posting a 4.43 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 28:4 K:BB across 20.1 innings.