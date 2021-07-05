Iglesias (6-3) allowed a run on one hit over an inning but still got the win Sunday against the Orioles.

Iglesias entered in the ninth with a tied ballgame and gave the Orioles the lead after surrendering a solo home run to Cedric Mullins. The Angels ended up pouring on two runs in the bottom half of the inning to win the game and spare Iglesias the loss. The 31-year-old racked up two wins and a save over the weekend and now owns a 3.52 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 58:7 K:BB over 38.1 innings. He likely won't be available for Monday's series opener against the Red Sox after pitching in three consecutive games.