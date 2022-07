Iglesias' suspension was reduced to one game and he will serve it during Sunday's matchup with the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Upon appeal, Major League Baseball shaved Iglesias' suspension in half. Iglesias was disciplined for his role in last weekend's brawl between the Angels and Mariners. The Angels do not have a ton of interesting alternatives should a save situation come up Sunday; Jose Quijada and Aaron Loup may be in the mix.