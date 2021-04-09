Iglesias pitched a perfect 11th inning, striking out all three batters to earn his second save of the season in Thursday's 7-5, extra-innings win over Toronto.

The closer has been extremely inconsistent thus far in 2021, recording flawless saves in two appearances while allowing at least one run in each of the other three outings. Iglesias has a 18.0 K/9 rate through five innings and remains the Angels' best option to close games, but continued struggles may convince manager Joe Maddon to look elsewhere for saves.