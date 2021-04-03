Iglesias gave up two runs on two hits while recording just one out in a non-save situation Friday against the White Sox.

Manager Joe Maddon brought his closer on with the Angels down 7-6 in the top of the ninth inning, but Iglesias promptly served up a solo shot to Tim Anderson and later gave up a hit to Jose Abreu, who scored after Iglesias was pulled from the game. Considering Iglesias notched a save on Opening Day, it's frustrating that he was used the very next day without a lead to protect, but the Angels ended up needing seven pitchers in this one.