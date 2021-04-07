Iglesias (1-1) was charged with the loss after surrendering two runs on three hits against the Astros on Tuesday. He struck out three and did not issue any walks over one inning.

Iglesias entered the top of the ninth inning in a non-save situation with the score tied, 2-2. Unfortunately, he gave up a leadoff single to Yordan Alvarez before Carlos Correa broke through an 0-2 count with a two-run home run to right field, serving Iglesias the loss. The 31-year-old has recorded one save so far this season and has already allowed four runs, including two long balls, in four appearances.