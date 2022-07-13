Iglesias (2-6) took the loss against Houston on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one over one inning. His velocity has been down recently, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The veteran closer was brought in with the score tied in the top of the ninth inning. He immediately found himself in trouble, allowing a walk and a single to the first two batters he faced. Kyle Tucker followed with a run-scoring double, and though the Astros were unable to tally any more runs in the frame, the damage was enough to send Iglesias to his sixth loss of the campaign. This was the third straight outing in which Iglesias has given up at least one run, and he is 0-2 with a blown save and a 2:3 K:BB across 2.2 innings over that span. Manager Phil Nevin acknowledged that Iglesias' recent velocity drop is "a little bit of a concern," though Nevin also noted that Iglesias will remain the closer, per Blum.