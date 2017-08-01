Flores had his contract purchased from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

He'll take the roster spot of David Hernandez, who was traded to the Diamondbacks on Monday. Flores has seen time in the majors during each of the previous two seasons, though he's compiled a weak .206/.286/.260 slash line over that time (116 games). He'll mainly serve as outfield depth, though he could see a few starts while Kole Calhoun is on the mend.