Flores was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday.

Three days after having his contract selected, Flores finds himself bumped back off the 40-man roster. Flores is still just 25, but given his .204/.281/.256 line in 119 career games at the major-league level, it's difficult to imagine he will shed the Quad-A label anytime soon, if at all.

