Angels' Ramon Flores: Designated for assignment
Flores was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday.
Three days after having his contract selected, Flores finds himself bumped back off the 40-man roster. Flores is still just 25, but given his .204/.281/.256 line in 119 career games at the major-league level, it's difficult to imagine he will shed the Quad-A label anytime soon, if at all.
More News
-
Angels' Ramon Flores: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Angels' Ramon Flores: Assigned to minor league camp•
-
Angels' Ramon Flores: Headed to big league spring training•
-
Angels' Ramon Flores: Signs minor league deal with Angels•
-
Brewers' Ramon Flores: Designated for assignment by Brewers•
-
Brewers' Ramon Flores: Playing time cut•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...