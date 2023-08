Grichuk went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a solo home run and a total of four runs scored in Tuesday's 12-7 loss against Philadelphia.

The same day he was waived by the Angels, Grichuk busted out of his slump in a big way, recording a pair of doubles and launching a solo home run. The 32-year-old outfielder is expected to be claimed off waivers, though the destination of his next team is yet to be determined.