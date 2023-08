Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

Despite owning a .284/.338/.467 slash line leading up to Tuesday's contest, Grichuk had gone 1-for-19 during his last six appearances. However, he burst out of the slump with a two-run home run off Chris Stratton in the ninth and notched his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 1 (13 games).