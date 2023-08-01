Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-1 victory over Atlanta on Monday.

After being acquired from Colorado in a trade Sunday, Grichuk made his Angels debut as the team's starting left fielder Monday. The veteran quickly made an impact, slugging a solo shot in the fourth inning to give Los Angeles a two-run lead. Grichuk hit well while with the Rockies this season, slashing .308/.365/.496 with eight homers, 27 RBI, 40 runs and two stolen bases over 64 games. He'll likely have a near-everyday role with Angels for the time being, though the eventual return of Mike Trout (wrist) may cut into his playing time.