Grichuk went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Athletics.

Grichuk launched a third-inning home run off JP Sears for his 16th of the year. The 31-year-old had hit north of 20 home runs in five consecutive full seasons (he hit 12 in the 2020 shortened season) but has managed to go under that number in back-to-back years. Still, Grichuk tallied at least one hit in 23 of his final 28 games of the year and finishes slashing .267/.321/.459 with 44 RBI, 65 runs and a 29:96 BB:K in 471 plate appearances.