Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Grichuk has gone 6-for-22 (.273) with a pair of solo shots and a 1:9 BB:K over six games since he was traded from the Rockies to the Angels. The good news is that he's retained steady playing time -- the Angels have preferred an outfield of Grichuk, Mickey Moniak and Hunter Renfroe from left to right, a trio they've deployed in five of those contests. Through 70 games this season, Grichuk has a .305/.360/.500 slash line with 10 homers, 29 RBI, 42 runs scored and two stolen bases.