Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Tigers.

Grichuk has hit safely in all but two of his 15 games in September, and both of those hitless efforts came as a pinch hitter. He's gone 15-for-49 (.306) with three homers, eight RBI and four doubles this month. Overall, the veteran outfielder is slashing .272/.325/.467 with 15 long balls, 43 RBI, 57 runs scored and two stolen bases through 107 games between the Angels and the Rockies this year. He should be able to maintain a regular role over the last two weeks of the season.