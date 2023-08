Grichuk cleared waivers and will remain with the Angels, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Out of the six players the Angels placed on waivers earlier this week, only Grichuk went unclaimed. While they could still technically outright him and give the outfielder the option to elect free agency, it seems unlikely since they're going to be responsible for the remainder of his 2023 salary, anyway. Grichuk has just a .567 OPS in 28 games since the Angels acquired him via trade from the Rockies.