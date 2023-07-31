Grichuk and C.J. Cron were traded from the Rockies to the Angels on Sunday in exchange for Jake Madden and Mason Albright, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Grichuk has hit the ball well since making his season debut in late April, and he's slashed .312/.367/.502 with eight homers, 40 runs, 27 RBI and two steals over 67 games. While Mike Trout (hand/wrist) has been progressing in his recovery recently, his return doesn't appear to be imminent, and Grichuk should have an opportunity to see regular playing time in the outfield in his absence.