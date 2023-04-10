Detmers didn't factor in the decision during Sunday's 12-11 loss to the Blue Jays after he gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks over five-plus innings.

The 23-year-old carried a 6-0 lead through five innings, but the Blue Jays came alive in the sixth on the back of a grand slam from Matt Chapman. Detmers generated 11 whiffs and threw 58 of his 89 pitches for strikes. In his first two starts of 2023 he's allowed eight runs (six earned) with a 12:5 K:BB across 9.2 innings.