Detmers (2-8) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in a 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

Detmers was able to pitch his way out of a few jams up until the bottom of the fifth when he walked Alejandro Kirk to open the inning before surrendering a two-run blast to Santiago Espinal. The lefty would retire the next two batters before being relieved by Reynaldo Lopez but still went on to suffer his third straight loss (spanning four starts). Detmers has allowed at least two runs in all five of his starts this month while failing to make it through five innings in two of those outings.