Detmers (2-9) took the loss Friday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks over 2.1 innings against Houston. He struck out zero.

The Astros' Jon Singleton had not hit a big-league home run since 2015 but knocked out two against Detmers, who was pulled following Singleton's third-inning blast. A rough July has turned into a full-on disastrous August for Detmers who has now allowed 14 earned runs in 6.1 August innings. This also marks the first career appearance in which he failed to record a strikeout. Unless the Angels decide to go in a different direction, Detmers will next attempt to right the ship in a mid-week matchup against Texas in Arlington.