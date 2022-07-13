Detmers is listed as the Angels' scheduled starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Astros in Anaheim.

The Angels' decision to keep Detmers in the rotation for a second straight turn comes as little surprise after the team optioned fellow starter Chase Silseth to Double-A Rocket City over the weekend. With the Angels shortening their rotation to five men this week ahead of the All-Star break, Detmers was able to stick with the big club over Silseth after he struck out seven over six scoreless innings in Baltimore last Friday. Detmers owns a pedestrian 19.8 percent strikeout rate in the majors this season, but he's recaptured his swing-and-miss stuff over his past two outings between the Angels and Triple-A Salt Lake, racking up 21 punchouts over 12 frames.