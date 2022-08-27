Detmers (5-4) picked up the win in Friday's 12-0 rout of the Blue Jays, allowing four hits and three walks over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The 23-year-old southpaw dealt with traffic on the bases in each of the first three innings but escaped without any damage as the Angels built a 7-0 lead, and Detmers cruised from that point on. He exited after 105 pitches (66 strikes), and over 33.2 innings since the All-Star break he sports a 2.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 42:14 K:BB while winning three of his six starts.