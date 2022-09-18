Detmers (6-5) allowed a run on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out three in six innings to earn the win Sunday over the Mariners.

Detmers was able to limit the Mariners to an Adam Frazier RBI single in the second inning. Detmers hadn't completed six frames in any of his last five starts. The 23-year-old southpaw's strong start lower his ERA to 3.71 with a 1.20 WHIP and 111:45 K:BB through 119 innings across 23 starts. He's lined up for a road start in Minnesota next weekend.