Detmers yielded five runs on six hits and a walk over 3.1 innings in Friday's win over Texas. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Detmers had allowed just one run on an RBI fielder's choice through the first three innings before the wheels fell off in the fourth. He put four consecutive batters on base with one out, including a two-run double by Charlie Culberson, before leaving the game. He was later charged with two more runs that came around to score with Austin Warren on the mound. Detmers now owns a brutal 8.59 ERA with an 8:3 K:BB through 7.1 frames. He's expected to face Baltimore at home next week.