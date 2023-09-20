Detmers (illness) is listed as the Angels' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Detmers was scratched ahead of his last scheduled start this past Sunday against the Tigers after coming down with an illness, but he needed only a few extra days of rest and recovery to move past the ailment. After giving up seven earned runs in both of his first two outings of August, Detmers has looked sharp over his last five starts, pitching to a 3.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB over 30 innings.