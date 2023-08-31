Detmers did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over four innings against the Phillies. He struck out three.

Detmers struggled with his command from the start, beaning a batter in each of the first two innings before allowing two runs to come across for Philadelphia. The lefty needed 33 pitches to get through the second frame and failed to make it through five innings for the third time in his last six starts. He's also issued three or more walks in three of his last four outings and has given up at least two free passes in eight straight, going 1-4 over that stretch.